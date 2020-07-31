Allu Arjun shares first poster of new film with ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ director Koratala Siva

The film is expected to release in early 2022.

Allu Arjun officially announced his next film, to be directed by Koratala Siva, on Friday. He shared the first poster of the untitled project, AA21; the poster indicates that the film is expected to release by early 2022. Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, “Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys.” (sic)

The black and white poster, which appears to be a digital painting, shows two men standing in the water on a riverbank, looking into the distance at faraway buildings. The poster also shows a coracle and a lantern lying on the riverbank nearby.

The film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, a distributor, while ‘Sandy, Swathu and Nutty’, mentioned in Allu Arjun’s tweet, are the co-producers.

Allu Arjun is now working on Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, who has previously directed the Arya films with Allu Arjun, and whose last release Rangasthalam was a major hit. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in Pushpa.

The actor also has another film titled Icon lined up, directed by Sriram Venu, and produced by ‘Dil’ Raju.

Koratala Siva, who previously worked as a screenwriter, made his directorial debut with Mirchi starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. His last release was the Mahesh Babu-Kiara Advani starrer Bharat Ane Nenu. His upcoming film is megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, in which Kajal Aggarwal is reported to play the female lead.

AA21 is produced under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts, and GA 2 Pictures, an indie production arm of Allu Aravind’s production company Geetha Arts. GA 2 Pictures is also producing the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which became hugely successful.