Jayadeva flyover demolition: Bengaluru Metro officials say 90 days to raze structure

BMRCL officials said that no explosives would be used to raze the flyover.

The Jayadeva flyover in Bengaluru, which connects the south of Bengaluru to Central Silk Board and the IT corridor, is to be demolished on Monday. This is to make way for an elevated corridor-cum-metro line, which will be constructed. The metro line will have a connecting station at Jayadeva Junction between Reach 5 and 6 of Namma Metro, as well as a multi-level road connecting Bannerghatta to Hosur Road.

Speaking to TNM, Yeshwanth Chawan, PRO for BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) said that there wouldn’t be any explosives involved in demolishing the flyover. He, however said, “The flyover will be demolished just like the Bannerghatta loop flyover. We will use a jaw crusher machine to crush the flyover.”

The BMRCL has estimated that the demolition of the entire flyover would take 90 days to be completed. “Demolition work will be carried out only at night,” he said while adding that it is the reason why the demolition would take longer than usual. BMRCL officials say that the decision was taken in order to stop.

The Jayadeva flyover is a four-lane one that was inaugurated in 2006, at a cost of Rs 21 crore. It will now be crushed with a jaw crusher machine. The debris from the demolition will be taken 20 km away to a quarry in Begur, where BBMP has allocated space, Yeshwanth said.

A jaw crusher is a specialised form of machinery that is designed to bring down concrete structures. It uses sheer cutters to cut steel and other structural supports. Meanwhile, the demolition machine is made of hydraulic jaws. These jaws crush the structure and pulverizes it. This machinery has been used more and more frequently in recent times as it uses less space to manoeuvre, has lesser vibrations that implosion devices, or explosives. The jaw crusher also has lesser flying debris, BMRCL officials said.

The flyover is named after the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, which is just next to the flyover. Being a busy stretch, the Jayadeva junction required a flyover, which took a total of four years to construct and was opened in 2006. It was built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), at a cost of Rs 21 crores.

With the demolition of the flyover, south Bengaluru traffic will be affected, primarily due to the traffic between Bannerghatta Road and Silk Board junction. Traffic restrictions will come into place once the demolition begins. The BMRCL had issued a full list of traffic diversions on Saturday while for the period of the demolition.

