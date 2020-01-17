Jayadeva Flyover to be demolished on January 20: Full list of traffic restrictions

The Jayadeva flyover, which connects Bannerghatta, the Silk Board and the IT corridor in the area, is the first flyover in the city to be demolished.

news Infrastructure

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday announced that the Jayadeva Flyover will be demolished on January 20, Monday. The flyover at the Jayadeva Hospital junction, which connects RV Road and Silk Board, will be razed to the ground to make way for the metro rail line-and-elevated corridor, including the interchange metro station.

The Jayadeva flyover is an iconic flyover that has been around for 12 years in South Bengaluru. It connects Bannerghatta with the Silk Board as well as the IT corridor in the area.

The construction of the new metro line and the elevated corridor are slated to begin soon after the demolition. Traffic regulations will be in place during the demolition of the flyover. On January 20, the flyover will be closed for traffic.

The Outer Ring Road between 18th Main on Marenahalli Road and 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage will be open between 5 am and 10 pm for BMTC buses, ambulances and two-wheelers only, the BMRCL said in a statement.

Movement of cars, private buses, autorickshaws, trucks, tractors and trailers are prohibited on this stretch. Motorists will instead have to take 16th Main and 29th Main of BTM 2nd stage and not enter the Outer Ring Road.

Parking of vehicles along internal and arterial roads in certain areas has also been prohibited on January 20. Parking is not allowed between 18th Main on Marenahalli Road and Central Silk Board Junction as well as the internal roads connected to this stretch, including 36th cross, 28th main, Jayanagar East End Road, Tavarekere Main Road, 29th Main and 7th Main of BTM 2nd stage.

The traffic movement would remain unchecked at Jayadeva Underpass between Dairy Circle and Bannerghatta on both ways.

The flyover is named after the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, which is just next to the flyover. Being a busy stretch, the Jayadeva junction required a flyover, which took a total of four years to construct and was opened in 2006. It was built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), at a cost of Rs 21 crores.

With the demolition of the flyover, south Bengaluru traffic will be affected, primarily due to the traffic between Bannerghatta Road and Silk Board junction.

Read: Traffic in Bengaluru to worsen as Jayadeva flyover will be demolished for metro work