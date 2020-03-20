'Janata Curfew' in Tamil Nadu: What are the services that will be affected?

PM Modi had announced a community-led self-quarantine of all citizens on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.

On March 22, the ‘Janata Curfew,’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come into effect across the country. While urging people to self-quarantine themselves for 12 hours on Sunday, between 7.00 am and 9.00 pm, Prime Minister Modi, however, assured them that supply of essential commodities like milk, edibles, medicines, etc. will not be stopped.

States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka are already on partial shutdown with malls, theatres, big shops and the likes ordered to down the shutters earlier this week.

Here is what Sunday will look like for those in Tamil Nadu:

Milk delivery

President of Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association (TNMDEWA) SA Ponnusamy tells TNM that all dealers will wind up their distribution of milk by 6.30 am on Sunday. The association covers that covers 1.5 lakh dealers across the state. “Our dealers begin work by 3.00 am daily and for some, it may go up to 11.00 am. Because Prime Minister has announced the curfew, we will be stopping work by 6.30 am,” he says. 1.5 crore litres of milk is supplied daily in Tamil Nadu.

While he warns of a shortage, Ponnusamy adds that the association has placed a request for dealers to restock milk on Saturday afternoon so as to increase their supply quantity.

Hotels and restaurants

The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association has also announced that about 1 lakh hotels across the state - both vegetarian and non-vegetarian - will remain closed on Sunday. M Venkatasubbu, its President also notes that business has already taken a hit in recent weeks. “About 60% business is gone for non-vegetarian hotels and about 40% for vegetarian hotels,” he says while asserting that the association will, nevertheless, follow the curfew.

Public Transport

Public transport buses on Sunday would operate only a skeletal service. Since buses are a form of essential service, the announcement to completely bar them from running will have to come from the State government, shares a member from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

While cab and auto services are expected to be minimum, they will not be entirely unavailable. Boopathy, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union says, “Already there are not enough rides. Someone who does 18-20 rides on an average daily is only doing about 3 or 4. Drivers are filling up the fuel tanks of their vehicles in hope of rides but are only going home disappointed. We have not specifically asked for them to stop running but they can choose to if they want to.”

Chennai Metro also announced that its services will be suspended completely on Sunday.

In the wake of “JANTA CURFEW” to be observed on 22-03-2020(Sunday), Chennai Metro Rail Limited has decided to keep its services closed for one day. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing and fight COVID-19 — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) March 20, 2020

Essential commodities

About 21 lakh shops — including textile stores, jewellery stores, furniture showrooms, iron and steel shops, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable markets, departmental stores — that fall under Tamil Nadu Traders Union will also remain closed across the State. “Pharmacies are exempted,” says Govindarajulu, State General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Traders Union Consortium. Shops will not open before and after the curfew hours, Govindarajulu adds. All fruit and vegetable markets too will remain closed including Koyambedu in Chennai, Trichy Gandhi Market and Otanchathiram Vegetable market.

Soundararajan, Advisor of Koyambedu Vegetable All Wholesale Traders Association, shares that the lorries coming in to drop off loads of fruits and vegetables will be stopped outside Chennai on Saturday night and new stock will come in only after the curfew is lifted.

The Madras High Court on March 20 directed Chennai Corporation to allow the homeless and the roadside dwellers to be boarded at community halls and private wedding halls on Sunday and to be provided with food to eat, since hotels are not expected to function on March 22. Justices N Kirubakaran and Hemalatha passed the order.

TNM is awaiting response from the Petrol Bunk Association in the state.