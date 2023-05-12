Janaki Jaane: Navya Nair gives a nuanced performance in this poorly scripted film

Navyaâ€™s performance is a world away from her â€˜Nandanamâ€™ days. Her body language and expressions are so under control that they convey the fears of Janaki without the slightest bit of exaggeration.

Flix Review

When Navya Nairâ€™s character is introduced in Janaki Jaane, she is in an autorickshaw, asking the driver to accompany her to her destination. I have a problem of fear, she tells him. The scene that follows and a song establishes this fear in slightly comical terms. The film, set on this interesting premise, becomes distasteful when it makes a story out of it and sets it in dirty political games. However, it gets saved in the latter half, in its portrayal of the characterâ€™s comeback.

Director Aneish Upaasana presents an unusual heroine with Janaki. Her fears themselves are not unusual â€” she is afraid of darkness, of walking alone in side-lanes, and needs company to go to the bathroom. Only the extremes to which she takes it shows she has a problem. Navya gives a subdued performance, a world away from her Nandanam days. She speaks so softly that she seems afraid of her own voice. Her body language and expressions are so much under control that they convey the fears of Janaki without the slightest bit of exaggeration.

The early scenes are, however, poorly written, and the characters appear like a mockery of their own selves. Saiju Kurup as Unni Mukundan is supposed to draw some laughs. But all the poor guy gets is a pair of sunglasses to make jokes with. It does not help that the background music has shifted gears to fit the mood. But his character develops nicely over the course of the film, Saiju playing the understanding partner who is more than patient with Janakiâ€™s fears.

Like in several recent films, the air is thick with rival politicians throwing brickbats at each other. Showing politicians of two major parties in poor light, it takes a bigger dig at the Left, who are shown as stooping low to win an election. George Kora, Kottayam Nazeer, and James Eliya play the politicians who spout many clichÃ©s, while Johny Antony and Pramod Velliyanad are lovely as friendly neighbours. It is into this mix of people that Janakiâ€™s story gets thrown. Thankfully, it is steered away before it turns too ugly.

What is disturbing is how her fears are not taken seriously. When the suggestion of it being a mental health issue is made, it comes from an annoying aunt and not from a place of concern. Janakiâ€™s question of whether she should get treatment for it is also brushed off as silly. Instead, the film chooses to create a disaster out of her fear and then lets her come to terms with it through pearls of wisdom gathered from unexpected friendships. This is, however, the enjoyable part of the film, Sharaf U Dheen and Anarkali Marikar making a warm entry. If only the rest of the film was made with the same sensitivity, Janaki Jaane would have been a pleasant two hours.

