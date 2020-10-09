Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is fondly known as 'Maatala Mantrikudu' (Wizard of Words) by his fans and industry people. The director started his career as a dialogue writer with Swayamvaram in 1999. He made his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve in 2002. And for the last two decades, Trivikram has been mesmerising the audience with his subtle yet so powerful dialogues.



He is one of the most sought after directors in the Telugu film industry currently. One of his directorials, the Mahesh Babu and Anushkha Shetty starrer Khaleja finished 10 years recently, and Mahesh Babu announced that there is another movie on the cards with the same director. Meanwhile, there is also a project with Junior NTR, which will mark the actor's 30th film.



Trivikram’s dialogues and directorials have elevated the image of several stars, becoming milestones in their careers. For example, Jalsa for Pawan Kalyan, Athadu for Mahesh Babu, Julai for Allu Arjun, and Aravinda Sametha for Junior NTR. This is also why stars are keen to continue their association with the director.

Trivikram’s dialogues are never superficial; they are taken from real life, and this makes people connect to his characters, going past the fact that they're fictional. He won the Nandi Award for Best Dialogue Writer for movies such as Nuvve Nuvve, Chiru Navvutho, Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, Malliswari, Athadu and Atharintiki Daaredi. There's a separate fanbase just for his dialogues. Here are some of those lines that have touched a chord with many.



Logic lu evaru nammaru, Andariki magic le kavali, anduke mana desham lo scientists la kante Baba le famous: This dialogue translates to “Nobody believes in logic, but everyone believes in magic. That is the reason why babas are more famous in our country than the scientists.”



This is a famous dialogue from Julai which was released in 2013. The movie has Allu Arjun and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. It is Allu Arjun as Ravindra Narayana who mouths this dialogue while he is trying to explain a robbery scene that is about to take place based on his observations. When the police officer doesn't believe him, Ravi says this line.

Manushulu puttaake sampradaayalu puttayi, sampradayalu puttaka manushulu puttaledu: This dialogue translates to “Traditions came into place only after human beings were born, it's not the other way around.”



This dialogue is from the movie Nuvvu Naaku Nachav released in 2001. The movie has Venkatesh and Aarti Agarwal in the lead roles. This dialogue is delivered by the heroine's aunt, played by Suhasini, while she is talking to Venkatesh's character. In this scene, the hero hides his feelings for the heroine though she proposes to him, as she is already engaged to someone else. Meanwhile, the aunt delivers the dialogue on behalf of her niece.

