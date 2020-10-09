Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is fondly known as 'Maatala Mantrikudu' (Wizard of Words) by his fans and industry people. The director started his career as a dialogue writer with Swayamvaram in 1999. He made his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve in 2002. And for the last two decades, Trivikram has been mesmerising the audience with his subtle yet so powerful dialogues.
He is one of the most sought after directors in the Telugu film industry currently. One of his directorials, the Mahesh Babu and Anushkha Shetty starrer Khaleja finished 10 years recently, and Mahesh Babu announced that there is another movie on the cards with the same director. Meanwhile, there is also a project with Junior NTR, which will mark the actor's 30th film.
Trivikram’s dialogues and directorials have elevated the image of several stars, becoming milestones in their careers. For example, Jalsa for Pawan Kalyan, Athadu for Mahesh Babu, Julai for Allu Arjun, and Aravinda Sametha for Junior NTR. This is also why stars are keen to continue their association with the director.
Logic lu evaru nammaru, Andariki magic le kavali, anduke mana desham lo scientists la kante Baba le famous: This dialogue translates to “Nobody believes in logic, but everyone believes in magic. That is the reason why babas are more famous in our country than the scientists.”
This is a famous dialogue from Julai which was released in 2013. The movie has Allu Arjun and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. It is Allu Arjun as Ravindra Narayana who mouths this dialogue while he is trying to explain a robbery scene that is about to take place based on his observations. When the police officer doesn't believe him, Ravi says this line.
This dialogue is from the movie Nuvvu Naaku Nachav released in 2001. The movie has Venkatesh and Aarti Agarwal in the lead roles. This dialogue is delivered by the heroine's aunt, played by Suhasini, while she is talking to Venkatesh's character. In this scene, the hero hides his feelings for the heroine though she proposes to him, as she is already engaged to someone else. Meanwhile, the aunt delivers the dialogue on behalf of her niece.
The dialogue is delivered by Bantu, played by Allu Arjun. Bantu says this dialogue to his father when the latter questions him about why he insists on telling the truth always. Bantu’s father, in contrast, tries to evade difficult situations with lies.
Sampadinchadam chethakaani vadiki karchu pette arhatha ledu: This dialogue translates to “Those who do not bother about earning, do not have the right to spend.”
This dialogue is from Nuvve Nuvve, which came out in 2002 and marked Trivikram's directorial debut. The movie has Tarun and Sriya Saran in the lead roles. The dialogue is delivered by Chandramohan to Rishi (Tarun), a student who keeps spending his father’s money for his needs while not having any other earnings.
Nenu okariki nachakapothe adhi valla problem, na problem kaadu: This dialogue translates to “If someone doesn't like me, it's their problem not mine.”
The dialogue is from the movie Chiru Navvutho which released in 2000. Trivikram worked as a dialogue writer for this film. This dialogue is delivered by the lead Venu (played by Venu) in this movie. When Venu is in a tea stall, people try to console him, as he was rejected by his cousin for a marriage proposal. Then Venu says that nobody can impress everybody, if someone doesn't like him it's their problem, not his.
Amayakula kosam chese yuddam lo amayakulu chanipothe, manam chese yuddaniki ardhamemundi: This dialogue translates to “When innocents are dying in the war that we wage for the innocents, then what is the meaning of the war?”
This dialogue is from the movie Jalsa which was released in 2008. The movie has Pawan Kalyan and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. Trivikram's dialogues have helped in amplifying the Power Star image of Pawan Kalyan among the audience. Several dialogues from this movie have become so popular. This particular dialogue is delivered by Pawan Kalyan's character, a Naxalite. He says this when his fellow Naxalites plan a bomb blast which might kill innocents too.
Ekkada neggalo kaadu, ekkada thaggalo thelisinode goppodu : This dialogue translates to “A great person is someone who knows where to be bend, not where to win.”
This dialogue is from the 2013 movie Atharintiki Daaredi. The movie has Pawan Kalyan and Samantha in the lead roles. This is a popular climax dialogue. In this scene, Pawan Kalyan's character falls at the feet of his aunt to convince her to go to his home after trying to persuade her a lot. This dialogue is delivered by his personal assistant, played by senior actor MS Naryana.
This dialogue is from the movie Teen Maar, a 2011 release in which Pawan Kalyan and Trisha were in the lead roles. This dialogue is delivered by the hero to a friend after a conflict with the police.