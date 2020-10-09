Rana Daggubati’s magnum opus ‘Hiranyakashyap’ temporarily shelved because of pandemic

Blurb: Rana Daggubati had earlier said that the film’s team wanted to make ‘Hiranyakashyap’ better than ‘Baahubali’.

Nearly three years ago, actor Rana Daggubati announced an ambitious project titled Hiranyakashyap. The film, which was supposed to be directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Rana's father Suresh Babu, has been put on the backburner because of the pandemic. Filmmaker Gunasekhar took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement.

Despite spending a long time on the film’s pre-production, the project is not being taken up currently due to its large scale. “Amidst this global pandemic, despite ‘Hiranyakashyap’ pre-production work completed, the massive scale shoot will take off later than anticipated and in the meantime I’ve embarked on another film,” the director wrote.

October 9, 2020

The project was reportedly meant to be made on a budget of Rs 180 crore. In an interview with Mid-Day, Rana had said in December 2019 that the project would take off in mid-2020. However, owing to the pandemic situation, it looks like the film will take more time to go on the floors.

In the Mid-Day interview, Rana had said that Hiranyakashyap would be made with the latest technology, and that the team wanted to make it better than Baahubali. He had said that the team was working on “building virtual reality sets, along with rendered visuals as seen in [video] games, which will allow us to watch the film digitally even before we start shooting.”

Meanwhile, Rana has an upcoming release, the Telugu project Virata Parvam, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priyamani in crucial roles. The film is set in the backdrop of the Naxal movement, and reportedly deals with the moral dilemma around the movement that prevailed during the last decade. Industry rumours suggest that Rana plays a cop in the film while Priyamani will be seen playing a Naxalite. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Priyamani confirmed that she is playing a Naxalite in the film

Virata Parvam marks Nandita Das's return to Telugu cinema after more than a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she was pleased to be on the film’s set despite the stress of having to speak in Telugu.

