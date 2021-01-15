Jakes Bejoy to compose music in Ratheena Sharshad’s Mammootty starrer

Ratheena Sharshad, an executive producer for ‘Uyare’, is making her directorial debut with the film.

Recently it was reported that Mammootty will be teaming up with Ratheena Sharshad, who is about to make her directorial debut. Now composer Jakes Bejoy has confirmed that he is working in the project, which is currently in the pre-production stage. Sharing the news, he wrote, “Excited to join this new Mammookka project directed by debutant Ratheena Sharshad along with her powerhouse writing team namely Harshad, Sharafu & Suhas. Looking forward to this.”

Unda scriptwriter Harshad and Varathan's writers Suhas-Sharfu are part of the project. The film will have cinematography by Girish Gangadharan of Angamaly Diaries fame and editing by Jallikattu fame Deepu Joseph.

Jakes Bejoy is known for the popular soundtracks of Ranam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Porinju Mariam Jose. He is also teaming up with Ranam director Nirmal Sahadev for his next film Kumari.

A few months ago, there were reports of Tovino Thomas becoming a part of Ratheena’s film, which the latter had soon denied . She wrote in a Facebook post that she was directing a film with Mammootty in the lead, but Tovino Thomas was not acting in it.

"I saw several reports that Tovino Thomas is acting in the movie. However it is not true. No one associated with the film has any role in this news. I will be informing you all of the other actors and technical crew of my film in the coming days," Ratheena had then clarified on Facebook.

Ratheena was an executive producer for the 2019 film Uyare, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali and Tovino.

Mammootty, who has a reputation for joining projects of newcomers, recently finished yet another film with a debutant. Titled The Priest, he is acting alongside Manju Warrier for the first time in this film, since the latter made her debut in the 1990s. The teaser of The Priest, directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, was recently released. Nikhila Vimal also plays an important role in the film.