Jagapathi Babu joins cast of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the director of the hit ‘KGF’ franchise, ‘Salaar’ stars actors Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead.

Flix Sandalwood

Sharing a much-awaited update on the film, the makers of the Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar took to social media to share a new announcement. Hombale Films, the production banner bankrolling Salaar, announced on Monday, August 23 that actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. A monochrome close-up shot of the actor was featured in the poster, which also reveals that he will be essaying the role of the character Rajamanaar. Fans are eager to receive further details about the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Sharing the news with fans, Hombale Films wrote: “Introducing @IamJagguBhai as Rajamanaar from #Salaar.” The movie marks the third-time collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films, after the much-anticipated Sandalwood movie KGF: Chapter 2. Touted to be an action-thriller, Salaar has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, while it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Baahubali fame actor Prabhas has a number of films in the pipeline, including period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, mythological drama Adipurush and an untitled film with Nag Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is also currently working on upcoming multi-lingual movie KGF 2, which is the sequel of the hit movie KGF. The sequel stars actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. The new release date of KGF2 was unveiled on August 22, Sunday. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 14, 2022. “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14,” the tweet read.

The star cast of KGF 2 also includes Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag and Vashishta N Simha. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to essay the role of an antagonist. KGF 2 will mark Sanjay Dutt’s Sandalwood debut.

READ: What's common to Yash's 'KGF 2' and Prabhas's 'Salaar'? Prashant Neel tweets pic