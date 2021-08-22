Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 gets new release date

The film’s theatrical release has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Flix Cinema

KGF 2, one of the most anticipated films that have been stalled for a while now, finally has a release date. The makers announced on Sunday, August 22 that the film will release on April 14, 2022. While the film was earlier expected to release sometime this year, fans will now have to wait another six months to watch the film in theatres. Announcing the release date, the lead star of the KGF duology Yash wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14”. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera, while Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a key role.

The film’s release date has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, from October 23 2020 to July 16 2021. The production company, Hombale Films, had recently announced that the new release date would be shared soon.

The film is based on the life of the protagonist Rocky (Yash), who develops an ambition for power after losing his mother at a young age due to poverty, and goes on to gain control over the gold mines in Kolar. Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, the sequel will show the clash between Rocky and Adheera. The film marks Sanjay Dutt’s debut in Sandalwood. The supporting cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj and Vashishta N Simha. It was recently announced that Zee Entertainment had acquired the worldwide satellite rights for the film.

The first instalment of the series, KGF, was a massive box-office hit, bringing national recognition to the sequel and to Sandalwood. KGF2 will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is the music composer for the film, and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

