What's common to Yash's 'KGF 2' and Prabhas's 'Salaar'? Prashant Neel tweets pic

Music director Ravi Basrur is on board as the musician for both ‘Salaar’ and ‘KGF: Chapter2’.

Filmmaker Prashant Neel, who made his debut with the 2014 Kannada movie Ugramm, rose to fame shortly after the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, which had a whooping run at the box office and reportedly became the highest grossing Kannada movie of all times.

After grabbing the limelight with his second movie KGF: Chapter 1, he is currently working on two big- budget films; Salaar and KGF: Chapter 2. Upcoming Tollywood movie Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, whereas reprising their roles from the original, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the lead in Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2.

Speaking about the much-anticipated projects, director Prashant Neel recently mentioned that the only place the two projects cross paths is at Basrur Ravi Studio, since it is the place where all the work related to the background score, soundtrack and music for both the films take place.

Much like director Prashant Neel, Kannada movie Ugramm also marked composer Ravi Basrur’s debut as a musician. Apart from being on board as the musician for both Salaar and KGF: Chapter 2, Ravi Basrur has also directed a number of films.

Fans are eagerly waiting to receive further updates about both the projects. Sharing a photo of himself alongside music director Ravi Basrur on Twitter, Neel wrote, “The only place where #kgfchapter2 and #salaar can cross paths is @BasrurRavi studio!!! Working on music with the magician himself.”

Action- thriller Salaar is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14 next year. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Salaar has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, while it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 has been slated for theatrical release for July 16 this year. The ensemble cast includes Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Period action film KGF: Chapter 2 is also produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.