Jagan’s welfare rule pushing state into bankruptcy: Andhra BJP Chief

Somu Veerraju claimed that the Chief Minister is continuing his welfare rule without any revenue coming into the state.

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Somu Veerraju on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was pushing the state into a death trap and bankruptcy by promoting welfare measures. "Without earning revenue in the state, Reddy is continuing welfare rule, leading to the state's indebtedness and bankruptcy," alleged Veerraju.

He claimed that the MRO and collector offices have been mortgaged already and if things are left like this, Reddy may even mortgage people. Veerraju resolved to hit back at the ruling YSRCP alleged anti-people programmes.

The BJP state president demanded the government cancel the job calendar and release a new one with jobs promised by the ruling dispensation. "With high hopes, lakhs of unemployed youths are looking forward to jobs," he said. Meanwhile, the opposition leader claimed that the chief minister replaced Telugu medium of instruction at the graduate level with English to further the 'conversions agenda'. "As a Telugu-hating person, I challenge you (Reddy) to campaign in English," Veerraju alleged.

The comments of the BJP chief come at a time when Andhra ministers have conveyed that the Chief Minister has promised to implement business friendly industrial policy and take all steps necessary for ease of doing business.

On Monday, Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said large-scale glass manufacturers are looking at Andhra Pradesh for setting up production units, considering the abundant reserves of silica sand as well as dolomite and lime in the state.

At a review meeting in the state Secretariat on industries dependent on mining, Ramachandra Reddy and Industries Minister Goutham Reddy assured that the state will offer all encouragement and facilities for interested companies. They said the southern state will lay special focus on establishing industries and creating more jobs.

