Charred body found in suitcase in Tirupati is Hyderabad woman techie: Andhra police

On June 23, Tirupati police came across a suitcase with a dead body charred beyond recognition. The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Bhuvaneswari.

The Tirupati police on Monday identified the body of a woman found in a suitcase in Andhra Pradesh. The body has been identified to be that of Bhuvaneswari, a 27-year-old woman employed as a software engineer in Hyderabad. The police have nabbed one suspect and are on the lookout for the husband of the woman who is absconding.

A burnt suitcase containing charred remains of the woman was found near the SVRR Government General Hospital on June 23. The body was charred beyond recognition and the police took assistance from the forensics team to ascertain the sex and age of the body. The police poured through CCTV footage from around the hospital in search of clues. The police found the movement of a taxi suspicious and began a probe into the murder. They then picked up a taxi driver who upon questioning allegedly confessed to having assisted with the disposal of the body.

The deceased woman identified as Bhuvaneswari, from Chittoor district married Srikanth Reddy of Kadapa in 2019. They have a three-month-old child. Police say Bhuvaneswari was a software engineer working with a major tech firm in Hyderabad. Her husband, Srikanth lost his job in 2020 and the couple relocated to Tirupati. The couple used to have frequent quarrels. The police suspect Srikanth to have murdered his wife, packed the body into the suitcase and disposed of it near an isolated spot near the hospital, reported Times of India.

Police say Srikanth at first only disposed off the suitcase containing his wife's body, but returned the same night to pour petrol, setting it on fire.A special team has been formed to nab Srikanth.