Jaffer Sait transferred from CB CID, to be DGP of Civil Supplies CID

This latest transfer comes just seven months ahead of his retirement in December.

MS Jaffer Sait IPS, who has been heading the Tamil Nadu CB CID for just over a year, has now been posted as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Civil Supplies CID on Tuesday. He has been replaced by Pratheep V Philip who will be taking charge as the DGP of CB CID.

Pratheep V Phillip was formerly the DGP of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies CID and was recognised for his meritorious work in the department. He received the SKOCH award for two projects he worked on - Community police (Friend of police initiative) and Smart policing (Know your Criminal initiative). SKOCH is a think tank that focuses on socio-economic issues and inclusive growth. His projects received global recognition as they focussed on the humanisation of the police force.

He is an alumnus of St Joseph's college and according to the institute's website, he is a recipient of the Queen's award of UK (United Kingdom) for innovation in police training and development and the Chevening scholarship award for excellence and leadership. He has also authored books and papers on policing.

The transfer of Jaffer Sait, meanwhile, has raised eyebrows. His appointment as DGP of CB CID had been unexpected in March 2019. The senior police officer had been 'shunted out' to obscure postings during the Jayalalithaa regime for his apparent links with the DMK. This latest transfer comes just seven months ahead of his retirement in December.

Jaffer Sait had served as the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) between 2006 and 2011 during the DMK regime. He was known to have enjoyed the confidence of then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and other top leaders in the DMK. However, in 2011, when the AIADMK came to power, he was transferred to smaller irrelevant posts.

His service has also been marred by his alleged involvement in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board scam. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had filed a chargesheet against him for allegedly having obtained a prime plot in Chennai by falsifying records.

He was suspended in 2011 in connection to this case but in 2016, a Central Administrative Tribunal set aside the suspension and in 2017, the Madras High Court reinstated him. He was posted to the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Chennai in June 2017.