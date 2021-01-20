IT dept conducts searches in evangelist Paul Dinakaran's offices

Paul Dhinakar who runs the Jesus Call ministries, is also the Chancellor of Karunya University.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning sent 200 of its officials to 28 locations belonging to the Jesus Calls ministries, in Chennai and Coimbatore. Run by evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, the group consists of Karunya University (deemed) and SEESHA, a humanitarian foundation. Paul Dhinakaran is also a well-known preacher who conducts prayer meetings.



According to sources, the searches to check for tax evasion in the evangelist's education and religious undertakings. Income Tax officers knocked on the doors of his properties - residential and official as early as 6am in the morning. From his main office in Adyar, to his residence in Jeevarathnam Nagar in Chennai to his educational institute in Coimbatore district, the searches are still underway in many locations.



According to reports, Income tax sleuths are also looking into the foreign direct investment that Paul Dhinakaran's organisation has received. Puthiya Thalaimurai reports that accountants who work for Jesus calls were brought to the organisation's offices to give the sleuths the necessary document and details. Certain documents have reportedly already been seized.



Jesus Calls Ministries and Karunya University were both founded by Paul Dhinakaran's father DGS Dhinakaran. He passed away in 2008 following which his son Paul Dhinakaran has taken over the organisation.



Religious and political leaders including late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had paid their tribute to DGS Dhinakaran when he passed away. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa too had praised his spiritual service and condoled his death.

