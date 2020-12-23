'An irreparable loss': Kerala mourns death of renowned poet Sugathakumari

From literary laureates to artists and politicians, Kerala has come together to grieve the death of the eminent poet and activist.

There are not many people whose death will pull an entire populace into mourning. Kerala’s most renowned poet Sugathakumari, who passed away on Wednesday morning, is one of them. From literary laureates to artists and politicians, Kerala has come together to wail the demise of the noted poet and activist who always stood up and fought for environmental and women’s rights. “There are some people we think will always live forever, Sugathakumari teacher was one of them. Her absence has brought void to lives,” writer KR Meera said. Her demise has created a loneliness in us, prominent poet K Satchidanandan said.

Sugathakumari, who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, was 86-years old. Her life was an offering to poetry. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam language, poetry, the cultural arena and the whole society, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“She had proved through her works and intervention in society, that no harm will come to poets or poems by working in society. She was a poet who always stood with the tears of the environment and women,” he added. She was in the forefront of all agitations, be it the protection of the environment or for the Malayalam language. She stood as the voice for poor women and Adivasis, the CM said.

“Each of her poems was a loving song, for the destitute people, for the drying rivers. But now who else is there to sing for them,” poet Rose Mary, told Manorama News.

For many, Sugathakumari was not just a poet, she was one of the biggest environmentalists Kerala had ever seen. “She was always in pain and was concerned about the degradation of the environment. She was always pained that our behaviour to the environment was not changing,” noted writer MT Vasudhevan Nair, said.

Sugathakumari was Kerala’s biggest activist, said writer T Padmanabhan. “There is no one else other than the teacher (Sugathakumari) who has influenced people’s conscience on environmental awareness,” writer Vaisakahan said.

For Kerala’s Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, the loss is that of a mother, he said talking to the media. “It is not just her poems. It is also her stands on issues that have influenced us. This is the loss of a mother,” he said.

Sugathakumari's loss is like loss of a mother, Health Minister KK Shailaja too said. "The doctors team in medical college had taken many efforts to revive her, but teacher has left us. No one can forget teacher. Her poems which touched the tenderness of human hearts, will never have a death. Her loving words will always remain here," she said.

The environmental awareness Kerala has today is because Sugathakumari had a great role in building it up, said Minister for Culture AK Balan while offering condolences. “Sugathakumari’s life is not limited as a poet. She filled Kerala’s socio-cultural arena. Her contributions to Kerala society are many and include the ‘Athani’ home for poor women and ‘Abhaya gramam’, ‘Paricharanalayam’ for people with mental health issues. The lines she wrote for the environment and women will not vanish from the hearts of Malayalis,” Industries Minister EP Jayarajan wrote on Facebook.

Many Malayalam actors also condoled the death of the eminent poet. Actor Manju Warrier wrote, “Thank you for the lines that you gave. Thank you for the shade. Thanks for the greens of thulam (monsoon), for the love and care.”

