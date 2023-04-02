IPL 2023: Free metro rides for fans going to watch CSK matches in Chennai

The QR-coded tickets to the IPL match will double up as metro tickets.

news IPL 2023

In a welcome move for fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team announced a partnership with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide free metro rides for fans going to watch CSK matches in Chennai. Fans with tickets to the IPL matches where CSK is playing can travel in the metro at no additional cost. According to Sportstar, the QR-coded tickets to the match will double up as the metro tickets. The Times of India reported that fans can use the same match tickets for their return journeys as well.

The CMRL is also expected to provide feeder bus services from the metro station to the MA Chidambaram Stadium where these matches will happen to make the journey more convenient for the fans and save them time. The metro's timings will also be extended by 90 minutes to ensure that fans are able to use the trains after the match ends.

According to the Times of India, large LED screens will be put up in five metro stations including Nandanam, Vadapalani, Vimco Nagar, Thirumangalam, and Central Metro. The IPL matches will be broadcasted live on these screens for fans to watch. This live broadcasting will begin on Monday, April 3, and viewers will be charged Rs 10 per hour.