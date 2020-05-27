Kerala eliminates stops for interstate, inter-district trains: Full list

The Railways has announced a full refund for passengers who booked tickets to or from the eliminated stations.

With passenger train services resuming in four days, the Railways has limited the number of stoppages for inter-district and inter-state special trains in Kerala, as per the demand of the state government. With the modified train schedule, most Kerala districts will only have a single stop for these trains.

The changes have been brought in four (to and fro) train services. A statement by the Southern Railways says that the elimination of stops was made due to the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

“Based on the request by the government of Kerala and as approved and directed by Railway Board, in view of COVID-19 pandemic the stoppages have been eliminated for the special trains notified to run from June 1,” it said.

Kerala has been witnessing an exponential increase in the number of people being infected by the novel coronavirus, over the past two weeks.

Elimination of stoppages was announced for Jan Shatabdi special trains (Nos. 02076 and 02075) between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts in Kerala. Apart from the origin station and the destination station, the trains will only have stops at Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur and Tirur. Four stations in between— Varkala Sivagiri, Kayamkulam, Cherthala and Aluva— have been eliminated.

Stations were also eliminated for Jan Shatabdi special trains (Nos. 02082 and 02081) between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. The trains will only halt at Kollam, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, and Kozhikode, in addition to Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Vadakara and Thalassery stations have been eliminated.

In addition to these, stoppages have been eliminated for two inter-state trains to Kerala.

The daily special trains (Nos. 06346 and 06345) between Thiruvananthapuram Central in Kerala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai will only have stops in between at Kollam Junction, Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur, Charvattur and Kasaragod. 15 other stops in between in Kerala have been cancelled.

The daily special trains from Kerala to Delhi, Ernakulam Junction - Hazrat Nizamuddin superfast (Nos. 02617 and 02618) will stop at Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Payangadi and Kasaragod. 11 other stops in Kerala for the trains are cancelled.

Meanwhile, no stoppages have been eliminated for the Ernakulam- Nizamuddin non-AC Duronto special trains (Nos. 02283 and 02284).

Though booking for special trains that will commence service from June 1 have already begun, the Railways has announced that full refund for passengers who booked to or from these eliminated stations will be granted.

