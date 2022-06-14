Inter-caste couple in TN invited by woman’s family for feast, hacked to death

The couple got married five days ago and were back in their village for bank-related work, when they were invited for a feast by the woman’s brother.

Five days after an inter-caste couple got married, the woman’s family murdered her and her newly-wed husband near Kumbakonam. The woman’s family that had opposed the match, lured the couple home, on the pretence of a reconciliatory feast and were attacked and killed. The murder took place in Thulukkaveli village of Kumbakonam, on the evening of Monday, June 13. Two persons — Saranya’s brother Sakthivel (31) and his brother-in-law Ranjith (24) have been arrested.

Saranya (23) was working as a nurse in a private hospital. Mohan (28) was also a nurse at the same hospital. They had been in a relationship and got married five days ago. While Saranya belonged to the Paraiyar community, categorised as Scheduled Castes (SC), Mohan belonged to the Sengunthar Mudhaliyar community, which falls under the Backward Classes (BC) category in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the woman’s brother Sakthivel was opposed to their marriage and wanted Saranya to marry Ranjith, who is his wife’s brother. Sakthivel was irked by the fact that Saranya got married to a person from another caste against his will.

Sakthivel and Ranjith met Mohan and Saranya when they were at a bank in Sozhapuram. Saranya had pledged the jewels belonging to her friend at the bank, and the couple had gone there to collect the jewels. This was when the couple met Sakthivel and Ranjith, and the duo invited the couple for a family dinner at their house.

The couple accepted the invitation. After finishing their dinner, the couple were about to head out of the house, when Sakthivel and Ranjith attacked them with weapons. Saranya and Mohan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Federal reported that Ranjith rounded the couple as they were attempting to escape and hacked them to death.



Left: Ranjith; Right: Sakthivel (Special Arrangement)

Their bodies were sent to the Kumbakonam Government Hospital for an autopsy. Sakthivel and Ranjith have been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to TNM, Kathir, executive director of the rights organisation Evidence, said that cases like this highlight the need for a special law against ‘honour killings’.

“Such killings are motivated by various factors. Often it is caste, but religion, gender, sexuality, race, linguistic identity have all been factors that have led to honour killings. Here, a woman’s right to choose her partner has been denied. That she dared to defy the patriarchal notions of a brother or a father’s will, to marry someone. This has to be condemned without hesitation.”