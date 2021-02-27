Instagram user comments on 'Drishyam' actor Estherâ€™s dress, she gives apt reply

Esther Anil recently posted pictures with a friend from a party she attended in Bengaluru.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Esther Anil, who played the younger teenage daughter in the popular Malayalam films Drishyam and Drishyam 2, recently shared pictures from a party she attended in Bengaluru. Wearing a navy-blue party dress, Esther is seen sitting with a friend and striking poses for the camera. Within hours of her posting the pictures on Instagram, a user made a sly comment on her clothes, to which Esther gave an apt reply.

Apparently taking a dig at her choice of clothes, the user wrote, "Now you are qualified to act in Hindi cinema. You should also show the skill to act in English films." Esther replied with a smiling emoticon, "Who are you, sir, to decide my qualifications?" Her reply was immediately appreciated by other users.

Esther has been a child actor in Malayalam cinema for years. She got most noticed for her role as the little girl playing Mohanlal and Meenaâ€™s younger daughter, in the hugely successful film Drishyam in 2013. Following this, she reprised her role in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of the film, playing Kamal Haasanâ€™s daughter and Venkateshâ€™s daughter respectively.

When Drishyamâ€™s director Jeethu Joseph announced a sequel, he revealed that the Georgekutty family, which played the central characters in the film, will reprise their roles. This included Mohanlal playing Georgekutty, Meena his wife, and Ansiba and Esther their daughters. In the sequel, Esther has grown into a teen rebel from the innocent child she had been in the first part.

