Actor Anaswara Rajan abused online for wearing shorts, she slams trolls

The actor reacted to the trolls by posting two more pictures of her in shorts and asked people ‘not to worry about her’.

Flix Social

Budding actor Anaswara Rajan has been appreciated by Malayali audiences for her roles in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Udaharanam Sujatha and other films. But recently, the 18-year-old was at the receiving end of online abuse, for a picture she posted on Instagram where she was seen wearing shorts.

Soon after the young actor posted the picture, several comments were seen abusing her for her clothes. Most of the comments slut-shamed her and some even referenced her age.

“Stop with this. If you post such pictures without wearing clothes, we will not give likes,” wrote one user under the picture. Other chauvinistic users wondered why she had already decided to ‘take her clothes off by the age of 18’.

However, several users commented in support of the young actor on her picture.

The actor however was not to be bogged down, and retorted by posting two more pictures of her in shorts and wrote, “Don't worry about what I'm doing . Worry about why you're worried about what I'm doing…”

Among the voices of support, one user said, “Live according to what she feels is right and ignore what these idiots say. Another user, by the name im_b_in, told the 'moral police' that she would live as she pleases, it is not their money she spends, so ‘get lost’.

Others on Facebook also pointed out the rampant sexism in fans’ reaction to male and female actors’ pictures on social media. Posting a picture of actor Prithviraj’s body transformation picture where he poses shirtless, film critic Neelima Menon pointed out the appreciative comments under the picture, comparing it to the abuse showered upon 18-year-old Anaswara.

Anaswara made her acting debut in the Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha three years ago. She played Manju's rebellious teenage daughter in the film. Last year she played the female lead in the coming-of-age movie Thanneer Mathan Dinangal which won a lot of critical appreciation.

She also got to play a role in the Trisha starrer Raangi, being filmed this year. Among her upcoming films are Vaanku based on a story by Unni R, and Super Sharanya, which is directed by Thanneer Mathan's director Girish AD.