Inmate of private rehab centre in TN beaten to death, three others assaulted

The wardens and the owner of the centre tied four of the inmates to a pillar and beat them with pipes for three hours and the other 27 inmates were made to watch the assault.

news Crime

In a horrifying incident, Murugesan (49), an inmate at a private de-addiction and rehabilitation centre located in Vedaranyam town of Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, was beaten to death by the wardens and the owner on Wednesday, June 7, when he tried to escape the premises along with three others. The other three victims who were also assaulted at the time sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the Vedaranyam General Hospital. The alleged culprits have been arrested.

Nagapattinam district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Singh told TNM that the four inmates tried to escape the Priyam De-Addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre during the early hours of Wednesday when they were caught. “All four of them were tied to pillars around 6 am and were beaten with pipes by the wardens and owner for three hours. Worse, the other 27 inmates were made to watch,” the SP added.

According to the police, Murugesan’s body was brought to Vedaranyam General Hospital by the perpetrators themselves. The wardens claimed that Murugesan had slipped in the bathroom and injured himself. “But the injuries provoked suspicion. When the police team went to check the centre, we found there the other three inmates who were brutally assaulted and they narrated the horror in detail,” SP Harsh said.

Deepak, the owner of Priyam De-Addiction cum Rehabilitation centre along with two warderns and one centre in-charge, were arrested by the police on Wednesday. They have been charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. More charges could follow too, it is learnt.

Following the incident, the police conducted an inquiry with the other inmates in the centre and found that they were all often subjected to physical assault and that they were too scared to revolt against those incharge at the Centre. “One of the inmate’s fingers was broken by the warden,” the SP said.

The centre was provisionally registered under the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority in December 2022. The Collector Johny Tom Varghese ordered the centre shut on Thursday, and the inmates were sent to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College and Hospital for medical inspection, after which they were returned to their respective families.