Infosys evacuates one of its Bengaluru offices over coronavirus concern

The step was taken after one employee working there had come in touch with a coronavirus positive person.

Information Technology major Infosys on Friday asked its employees working out of one of their office buildings in Electronic City Phase 2 in Bengaluru to leave after they were informed that an employee had been in contact with a COVID-19 patient. The office was subsequently sanitized as a “precautionary measure”.

An Infosys statement said, “Infosys has taken a decision to evacuate one of our satellite buildings as a precautionary measure, as one of our employees had been in contact with an individual with suspected COVID-19. Please note that this is to ensure the safety of our employees and undertake a comprehensive disinfection exercise at our facility. “

It added, “Employees have been directed to work from home, and there is no impact on our client deliverables as a result of this temporary evacuation.”

An internal communication addressed to all employees working in the office which was doing the rounds advised its employees not to share rumours over social media.

As things stand, five positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Bengaluru. Among the five— three of them are IT professionals working in Dell, Google and Mindtree. The two other are the wife and daughter of the Dell employee.

While the Mindtree and Dell employee had returned from the United States via London and Dubai respectively, the Google techie had returned from Greece where he was on holiday with his wife.

Incidentally, the first death of a coronavirus positive person from India was reported from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, as earlier reported.

He had returned via Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and had been admitted to a hospital on March 9 after his symptoms had aggravated, according to the Karnataka Health Department statement.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has issued a directive asking all IT firms to implement work from home policy for the coming week and a partial lockdown has been ordered across the state.