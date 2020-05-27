Indigo crew in quarantine after passenger on Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Consequently, the operating crew of the airline will be quarantined for 14 days and the airline is in the process of reaching out to other passengers who travelled on the same flight.

IndiGo airlines on Tuesday confirmed that a passenger who had travelled on its flight to Coimbatore from Chennai on Monday has tested positive for the coronavirus. The passenger has been quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for COVID-19," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," the statement added.

According to reports, the patient has been added to Chennai’s total of COVID-19. As of May 28 morning, Chennai has 6,056 active cases while Coimbatore has zero active cases.

The passenger was screened at Chennai airport along with 93 other persons as per protocols and he had chosen paid quarantine upon reaching Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for domestic flights mandates COVID-19 screening and TNePass for every passenger.

The airline added in its statement, “He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers. Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission.”

As per the statement, all IndiGo aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol.

Chennai, being the biggest hotspot in the state, has screening protocols in place for passengers coming into the capital. On May 25 and 26, 840 passengers returned to Chennai from different parts of the country via domestic flights.

(With inputs from IANS)