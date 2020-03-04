IndiGo crew who were on flight with Hyd coronavirus patient in home quarantine

Four IndiGo crew members, who were on a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on February 20 with a coronavirus-infected Hyderabad resident, have been under home observation since March 2, the airline said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from Telangana.

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease.

He had returned to Bengaluru on the IndiGo flight of February 20, before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus on February 22.

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20, 2020. Under the guidance of Airport Health Organisation (APHO) Bangalore all four cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation immediately, with effect from March 02, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

"We are following all the prescribed APHO guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus," the low-cost carrier added.

The Union health minister had on Monday also announced that a Delhi resident, who recently travelled to Italy and returned on February 25 through Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight, has tested positive for the virus. Air India's crew members, who were on this flight, have been placed under isolation in their respective homes.

The national carrier has also asked the passengers who travelled on February 25 with the Delhi resident to follow the health ministry's protocol regarding the virus.

Out of 88 persons who came into contact with the Hyderabad techie who tested positive for coronavirus, as many as 45 were admitted to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Tuesday.

He said samples from these people were collected and the results were awaited. The authorities have identified 85 people who came into contact with the techie.

They will be kept in isolation for 14 days. "The remaining people will also be brought to the hospital and subjected to the coronavirus test," he said.

