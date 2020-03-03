Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender on Tuesday said that health authorities in the state were keeping a close watch on family and friends of a software engineer who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state had reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old software engineer from the city, who works in Bengaluru, had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus. He had returned to Bengaluru in February before travelling to Hyderabad on a bus.

"His family and friends who were in contact with him have been asked to come to Gandhi Hospital to collect their samples and ascertain if they can be quarantined at home or if they should stay at the hospital. Around 45 people have come so far as of Tuesday afternoon," the Minister said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took stock of the situation, Rajender also announced that a budget of Rs 100 crore would be allocated to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

"We have held review meetings since Tuesday morning with officials of the Health Department, the Chief Secretary and other ministers. We have also formed a coordination committee to keep track of the issue," he told reporters.

An isolation ward has been set up in the Vikarabad General Hospital and preparatory meetings have been held already. He said that the state government has enough staff, doctors and specialists to be deployed if necessary.

"A helpline has also been established at 104, which will be completely functional from Wednesday," Rajender said.

"Along with government hospitals, we have already spoken with various private hospitals and we are ready with 3,000 beds along with equipment at a moment's notice, though there is no such need for now," Rajender added.

The Minister also said that he was in touch with the Centre and had personally spoken to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, requesting them to supply additional masks to the state.

Stating that representatives of private hospitals were also present at some of the meetings, he added, "We asked them to send patients to the state hospital if they have any apprehensions. We asked them not to treat patients with suspected coronavirus and send them to us directly."

Appealing the public to not believe in rumours that cause unnecessary panic, Etala Rajender explained, “If anyone has cold or fever, please visit the doctor. If you need to sneeze or cough, please cover your faces while doing so. If you have a feeling that you may have contracted the disease, please take precautionary measures and get yourself checked."

"Anyone who visits crowded places with more than 100 people can either carry a mask or a handkerchief, wash their hands frequently and take other precautionary steps. We will set up large hoardings, distribute pamphlets, put advertisements in newspapers, radio and TV," he added. He also urged people to avoid travel to foreign countries where cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

