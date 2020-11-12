Indias' first integrated operations centre for police inaugurated in Hyderabad

The facility will use distributive technologies such as scalable video platform and big data driven insights.

In a move to train police personnel to handle cyber crimes and to intergrate various functions of the department, the Telangana state government has inaugurated the Integrated Operation Centre and Data Centre at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Both the centres were inaugurated by State Minister for IT Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday.



According to the state police, the Integrated Operations centre is first in the country, settled in two floors with advanced infrastructure. While the ground floor has operations with the video walls for real time monitoring, emergency response systems for dial 100 and Hawk Eye App management, the first floor is where the war room is located along with a data centre where around 15000 CCTVs would be monitored simultaneously.



The facility will use distributive technologies such as scalable video platform, big data driven insights, IT integration and data correlation and machine learning along with Geo spatial analytics and cyber security.



KTR on the occasion said that the policing in Telangana is efficient and effective and that the police machinery has resolved several apprehensions such as extremism, communal tensions.



"For the last six and half years there has been a stable government. But, in order to achieve economic stability, we need new investment coming into the state. For that we need good law & order to attract investments." said KTR. He also added that the Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre will help save a lot of public money paid in the form of taxes.



Hyderabad Policeâ€™s 'Command Control Centre' which is coming up at the investment of Rs 600 crore, will be ready in two months for inauguration.



According to the DGP, a survey has revealed that Hyderabad has 65% of total CCTVs set up in the country. The city has 5 lakh CCTVs which will serve as a deterrent for offenders.



Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that state police were always in the forefront in embracing Technology. JVS Ramakrishna, Head of the Strategy and Solutions at L&T Smart World, which is behind this project gave an overview of the project. He also gave a demonstration of how it works.