Indian Air Force Lieutenant arrested for alleged rape of IAF officer in Coimbatore

The woman officer had reportedly filed a complaint with the IAF authorities two weeks ago but no action was taken.

A Flight Lieutenant at the Indian Airforce College in Redfields, Coimbatore has been arrested for allegedly raping a officer. The accused had been booked under Section 376 of the IPC and the officer arrested has been sent to judicial custody and is currently lodged at Udumalpet jail. The Coimbatore police told the media that further investigation is underway and the issue of jurisdiction is also being discussed.

The Woman IAF officer was reportedly sexually assaulted at the Coimbatore Air Force Administrative College. The incident allegedly took place two weeks ago and the woman officer had reportedly filed a complaint with the IAF authorities but no action was taken since. A police complaint was filed with the Coimbatore police after and the complainant has reportedly stated that she was not satisfied with the enquiry done by the IAF authorities.

The 29-year-old officer from Delhi who lives in the college facilities sustained an injury while playing a sport on September 10. She is reported to have taken medication and gone to sleep in her room, when she woke up in the night, she had allegedly been sexually assaulted. Thirty officers had started training here last month.

She complained to the Coimbatore Police Commissioner's office who directed the All Women's Police Station in Gandhipuram to carry out an investigation. Following the investigation Flight Lieutenant Amrinder from Chhattisgarh was escorted to a judgeâ€™s home where he was made to surrender. Amrinderâ€™s lawyer had submitted in court that the Coimbatore police do not have authority to conduct the investigation against an air force personnel,further adding that a trial must be conducted at a defense court. Police have asked for time to file a counter affidavit