‘Indian 2’ mishap: Crane operator arrested, booked for negligence

Rajan, the crane operator, who had reportedly been absconding after the incident, was arrested by the police on Friday.

Two days after an assistant director, an art assistant and a production assistant were killed on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 film, the Chennai police have booked the crane operator for negligence. On Wednesday night, the upcoming film by director Shankar was being shot at Nazarathpet in the city when a crane deployed on set fell to the ground. Three people, identified as Krishna, Chandran, and Madhu.

Police confirmed to TNM that Rajan, the crane operator, who had reportedly been absconding after the incident, was arrested by the police on Friday. He has been booked for negligence. Meanwhile, all those on the film set, including director Shankar and actor Kamal Haasan, are being questioned regarding the events that transpired on the fateful night. However, the Nazarethpet police said that they would take a call on booking them only after a thorough investigation is carried out.

The crane on set was reportedly used to set up a scene that needed heavy lighting. It was then that the crane crashed, crushing those who were standing near it.

On Thursday, Lyca Productions, the company that is bankrolling the film, was booked by the police. The case was filed based on a complaint by assistant director Kumar. He had alleged that sufficient safeguards were not put in place by the production company.

Lyca was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence).

Meanwhile, the company had announced a compensation of Rs 2 crore to the families of those who died and were injured. Kamal announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The incident highlighted the lack of safety for junior-level employees in the high-profile industry with growing demands for insurance and other basic employee rights.