'Indian 2' mishap: Chennai police book Lyca Productions for death of 3 crew members

The shooting of the Kamal-starrer was taking place in Chennai's Nazarethpet where a crane fell on crew members, killing three.

The Chennai city police booked Lyca Productions for the death of three people on the sets of actor Kamal's upcoming film Indian 2. The Shankar directorial was being filmed in Chennai on Wednesday when a crane, meant to assist during the shoot, fell on several people. Three persons, identified as 35-year-old Krishnan (assistant director), 58-year-old Chandru (art assistant) and 27-year-old Madhu (production assistant), were killed while nine others were injured.

Speaking to TNM, Poonamallee police confirmed that the entertainment giant, headed by A Subaskaran, was booked. They have been booked under Sections 287 [Negligent conduct with respect to machinery], 337 [Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others], 338 [Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] and 304A [Causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code. On Wednesday, the crane operator had been booked by the police.

The death on the sets of the film came as a shocker even as it was revealed that actors Kamal and Kajal Agarwal escaped death by a whisker. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday on the fifth day of the shooting schedule in Chennai.

The filmmakers visited the families of the bereaved and injured on Wednesday. From his end, Kamal Haasan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the injured. Speaking to media persons, the actor and politician demanded that the cinema industry respond to the tragedy by taking efforts to step up safety measures for junior level employees on film sets.

According to reports, Lyca has announced a compensation of Rs 2 crore each to the families of the injured and those who were killed in the freak accident. The production company has also assured to take care of the medical expenses of those who were injured in the accident.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College hospital in Chennai.

