Independent film â€˜Musical Chairâ€™ is second direct Malayalam OTT release

The film, written and directed by Vipin Atley, writer of â€˜Benâ€™ and â€˜Homely Mealsâ€™, will be available on Mainstream TV.

Flix Mollywood

Two days after the first direct Malayalam movie release on an OTT (Over The Top) platform, Musical Chair, an independent movie, is getting released on streaming platform Mainstream TV on Sunday, July 5. It was on July 3 that Suifyum Sujatayum, directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, released on Amazon Prime.

Read: 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' review: Jayasurya-Aditi's film is a fairytale without depth

Musical Chair is written and directed by Vipin Atley who also plays the lead. Vipin has earlier written the movie Homely Meals. He also wrote and directed Ben, which won the national and state awards for best child actor for Gourav Menon in 2016. Vipinâ€™s third film Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal (Miracles of Antappan), a fantasy comedy, is in the post-production stage.

The story of Musical Chair revolves around the life of a writer called Martin (played by Vipin), whose borderline health issues magnify his inherent fear of death. The film narrates his journey to find the reason for death.

Musical Chair can be viewed for Rs 40 per user with the â€˜ticketâ€™ being valid for three days. Outside India, the charge is $2 per user. The movie will be available on web, fire stick and iOS on Sunday. On Monday, it will be available for Android users.

The trailer of the film was released on July 3 and shows the anxieties of a man with health issues, seemingly hypochondriac, fearing cardiac diseases. You see him ichided by his doctor and his mother for smoking so much when he fears for his health. The character seems lost and tense, going through a difficult time as he worries over the inevitability of death.

Mainstream TV was launched in January this year, featuring hundreds of Malayalam movies, short and animation films, web series, cookery shows and more, all free of cost. This is the first time that a new movie is premiering on the platform.