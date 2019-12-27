‘Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal’ poster shows ‘The Last Supper’ pose

Mollywood

The film, written and directed by Vipin Atley, will also see him play the lead.

Actor-filmmaker Vipin Atley has released the third poster of his new film titled Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal (Miracles of Antappan) on a Facebook post. The poster shows its cast seated like Jesus Christ and his apostles in paintings of The Last Supper.

Vipin has scripted the film, and will be acting in it as well. The rest of the cast include Sajid Yahiya, Seban Augustin, Suneesh, Dominic Dom, Moses Thomas, Kalesh, Jerin Jacob, Sreeja, and Susan Mathew.

Vipin made his debut with Homely Meals in 2014, which he scripted and Anoop Kannad directed. He went on to direct too after that, making Ben in 2015 and Musical Chair in 2017.

Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal will be dealing with an important social issue but the film is fictional and will have no connection with real-life incidents.

The technical crew of this film includes Santosh Anima for camera work while Rajesh Koodoth will be in charge of the edits. Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal is scheduled for release in 2020 and its release date is yet to be announced. The film is being produced by Alan Rajan Mathew and Vipin.

A few days ago, Vipin had released another poster of the film, saying 'Some magical action after Homely Meals and Ben. Here is a fantasy comedy film'. The poster showed him, half in a blue coloured get-up with horns on the head, and the other half in his regular get-up.

The first poster he put out showed a man turned back, a halo ring over his head.

His debut film Homely Meals directed by Anoop Kannan was about the journey of Alan, an odd-looking youngster who is crazy about films and wants to make a mark in the visual media with aid from his rowdy friends. Critics had appreciated Anoop's guts to venture a film with fresh faces and making it a success.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: From Best Himalayan Tours to Most Selective Actor: The worst of Malayalam cinema in 2019