Income Tax sleuths continue raid at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad

The raids that began on Tuesday morning continued till late in the night and again resumed this morning.

Even 30 hours after Income Tax sleuths began raids at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, the raids continue. The raids came as a surprise to many at Yashoda Hospitals when several teams of sleuths of the Income Tax department landed at the corporate hospital chain on Tuesday. “The raids are still continuing”, confirmed an employee working at the hospital.

Searches were carried out at properties owned by Hyderabad-based Yashoda Healthcare services private limited which owns the corporate hospital chain. The hospital began as a small clinic in 1989. It was set up by Dr G Surendar Rao who later teamed up with his brothers G Devender Rao and G Ravender Rao to expand operations and start Yashoda Hospitals.

“Around 10 am on Tuesday the sleuths from the IT department landed up at the accounts department of the hospital. Only few people related to the department were allowed access while the others were asked to stay away. The phones of several staff were taken away and we were not allowed to answer or make any calls. It was only later in the evening that our phones were returned and we were allowed to leave”, recounted an employee working at the hospital.

According to the hospital, the searches have not affected the day-to-day running of the hospital and services remained unaffected. The raids were carried out by the anti-tax evasion wing of the Income Tax department.

Raids were carried out simultaneously at the Secunderabad, Malakpet and Somajiguda branch of the hospital at the same time. Raids were also reportedly carried out at the houses of the Directors of the hospital and also senior Doctors of the hospital were questioned. The corporate office of the hospital located at Nagarjuna Circle was also raided.

