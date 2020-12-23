Telangana shivers as mercury drops due to prevailing cold wave conditions

While Hyderabad recorded 10.1°C, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.3°C.

news Weather

Hyderabad and several other districts in Telangana have been experiencing very cold nights recently. The sudden drop in the temperature has given people enough reason to pull out winter wear and woollens after a long time. A drop in the minimum temperature has been recorded in several districts across the state.

According to data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Bheempoor mandal in Adilabad district recorded 4.3°C, which is the lowest minimum temperature in the state. Komaram Bheem, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Mancherial and Jagtial are the other districts in the state which recorded very low temperatures.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district recorded the lowest minimum temperature 7.5°C. Ramchandrapuram, which falls under the Sangareddy district, recorded 8.1°C. Marredpally in Hyderabad recorded 10.1°C.

Alwal, Srilingampally, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Shaikpet are some of the other places within the GHMC limits that recorded temperatures below 15°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says, “Dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana for the next three days. The minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 3°C to 5°C at most places in Telangana.” The IMD has also warned that cold winds are likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Kamareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNM, K Naga Ratna, in-charge Director, IMD said, “Today and tomorrow the cold wave condition will continue. Tomorrow night onwards it will start warming up. Hyderabad will see another cold night tonight with minimum temperature between 10-12°C.”

Explaining the reason for the cold wave conditions, on Tuesday, the in-charge Director had said, “An anti-cyclonic circulation is prevalent over central India and northerlies and north easterlies are prevailing over Telangana state. Under the impact of these winds, Telangana is likely to experience cold wave conditions in the next two to three days. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop 3 to 4°C.”

