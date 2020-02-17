Impressive cast on board for Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Hridayam’

The actor-director’s new film has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, with a host of others also included in the cast.

Flix Mollywood

Vineeth Sreenivasan, actor, writer, singer and filmmaker, is building an impressive cast for the next film he is directing, Hridayam.

It was earlier announced that actors Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are playing the lead pair of the film. And that Darshana Rajendran has been roped in for a pivotal role. New reports say that Vineeth has also brought on board actors Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian. There is also a buzz going on that Vineeth has approached Nivin Pauly to play a cameo in Hridayam and he may be playing the hero’s mentor.

The shooting of this film commenced in Palakkad some time ago and is progressing well. Besides Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran has been roped in for a pivotal role.

Merryland Cinemas, which last produced a film three decades ago, is making a comeback with Hridayam. The banner is headed by Visakh Subramaniam and he is producing the film in association with Noble Thomas’s Big Bang Entertainments.

Recently it was revealed that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has crooned a song for the film. It was earlier reported that Vineeth is collaborating with musicians from Istanbul for the film. The music composition is being done by Hesham Abdul Wahab, singer and composer.

The rest of the technical crew includes debutant Viswajith Odukkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing.

The last film Vineeth Sreenivasan directed is Jacobinte Swargarajyam, based on a true story of a friend. Nivin Pauly played the lead role in the film. Vineeth has since been busy with his acting assignments. The last film that released with him in the lead role is Manoharam, directed by Anvar Sadik. Vineeth played a struggling artist in the film, who goes through a lot to start a printing unit in his town.

(Content provided by Digital Native)