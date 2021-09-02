IMD predicts rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till September 6

The IMD also predicted cloudy sky and thunderstorms with moderate rain for the next 48 hours in Chennai and adjoining districts.

news Weather

Several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to get moderate rainfall for the next five days, starting Thursday, September 2 till Monday, September 6, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Thursday noon. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected in a few regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days.

The IMD also predicted cloudy sky and thunderstorms with moderate rain for the next 48 hours in Chennai and adjoining districts. On Thursday, heavy to severe rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places of Nilgiris district, while heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Dindigul and Theni districts.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for September 3 at isolated places over Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore and Thirupattur districts. Likewise, on September 4, heavy rainfall is expected only in Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts. Meanwhile, the IMD said that no weather warning has been issued so far for the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Additionally, official sources at the Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu during next one or two hours.

The Chennai Meteorological Centre, one of the regional meteorological centres of IMD, also released the rainfall received in Tamil Nadu and Karikal on September 2.

Krishnagiri district recorded 13 centimetres of average rainfall, Kalasapakkam of Thiruvannamalai district recorded 12 cm average rainfall, Pudukottai and Adirampatnam of Thanjavur recorded 8 cm average rainfall, Cheyyar of Thiruvannamalai district recorded 7 cm average rainfall, Vattanam of Ramanathapuram district, Thamaraipakkam of Tiruvallur district and Polur of Tiruvannamalai district received 6 cm average rainfall each.

While Tondi of Ramanathapuram district and Chengam of Tiruvannamalai district received 5 cm average rainfall each on Thursday.