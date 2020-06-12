IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for four days in Kerala

Yellow warning has been issued to five districts for June 12 and 13.

For four days beginning June 12, Kerala is likely to have heavy to very heavy rainfall, predicts the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Yellow warnings (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) have been issued to five districts for June 12 -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. For Saturday, yellow alerts have been issued for the districts Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 1, coinciding with its normal date, the IMD reported earlier on its website. However, private agency Skymet Weather had said that the monsoon arrived before its usual schedule.

In its extended range forecast released on June 5, the IMD predicted a near normal rainfall for Kerala and Mahe and above normal rainfall for Lakshadweep in the June 11-18 week. The next bulletin is expected to be released on Friday.

Several parts of the state were hit by heavy rain on June 2, a day after the monsoon had set in.

The monsoon has, in the last two years, led to floods which took many lives in the state and caused extensive damage. The state has been on a rebuilding mode since.

Kerala usually prepares for the monsoon from January, months before the IMD makes its first long-range forecast. Pre-monsoon work including waste and silt deposit removal, weeding, and repair work of infrastructure begin early. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, officials were busy putting measures in place even before the first case in the state was reported by the end of January, and containing the spread of the disease. This caused the pre-monsoon preparations to be pushed to April.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has earlier remarked that excess rain during the monsoon would be a serious challenge for the state which is already battling a pandemic. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has prepared a plan to face rain-related calamities and the work began in April.

