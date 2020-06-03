Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala, Orange alert declared in 4 districts

Yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) has been issued to seven districts on Tuesday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, a day after the South West Monsoon set in, while an Orange alert has been sounded for four districts, including the state capital where several low lying areas were waterlogged.



Three northern districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are the others brought under Orange alert -- warning of heavy rainfall ranging from 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm to very heavy rainfall of 11.5 cm to 20.4 cm, the India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) said.



The South West Monsoon, which marks the commencement of the four-month long rainy season in the country, hit the Kerala coast on June 1, its normal onset date, triggering downpour in several parts of the state, which was battered by rain fury in the past two years that claimed several lives and caused extensive damage.



Vatakara in Kozhikode district received 19 cm rainfall in the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Tuesday, an IMD bulletin said.



It was followed by Kannur 12.97 cm, Thiruvananthapuram 11.3 cm rains, Thiruvananthapuram airport 13.1 cm and Alappuzha recorded 4.4 cm.



The state capital and nearby areas have received heavy rains last night and this morning and many low lying areas have come under sheets of water.



Fishermen have been warned against venturing into South Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and along Kerala coast in the next 24 hours.

IMD had also predicted excess rain in the state for the week from May 29 to June 4.

The rain would be 124.9 mm while on the extended average, it is predicted to be 67.7mm. This is 84% excess than usual.

There would be 9% shortfall in the rains, from June 5 to June 11. The state would receive 60.7 mm rains during this week. From June 12 to June 18, there would be normal rainfall â€” 51.5%. This is 12% less than the average normal rainfall during this week of the monsoon.

From June 19 to 25, there would normal rainfall of 48.4 mm. This is 7% less than the average normal rainfall.

