‘Illegal’ water drawing project threatening Hornbill conservation reserve in Karnataka: Activists

Activists have written to the Forest Department about the ongoing digging and excavation work undertaken for laying a pipeline inside the protected forests.

news Environment

Citizen activists in Karnataka have hit out against ongoing work for an allegedly illegal water drawing project, at the cost of pristine forests in Uttara Kannada district, including those inside a notified Hornbill Conservation Reserve without any due process. Activists have written to the Forest Department both at the local level and state level about the ongoing digging and excavation work undertaken for laying a pipeline inside the protected forests since March but to no avail. The project first proposed in 2018 was initially planned to provide drinking water to the town panchayat (TP) areas of Alnavar in Dharwad district from the Kali river. But now it has come to light, that in addition to the drinking water for the town, larger pipes are being installed allegedly for the benefit of the sugar industry without any due environmental clearance. It is to be noted that the areas inside Dandeli were notified in 2011 as a reserve for Hornbill, which is an endangered species and is considered a flagship species of the Western Ghats.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Haliyal Forest Division, activist Milind Kodkany of the Old Dandeli Development Committee mentioned, “It is pertinent to note that the project proponent has already violated Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 by digging and excavating earth, felling of tree for laying pipeline of various diameters inside the Reserve Forests of Dandeli and Alur Beat in absence of ‘prior’ forest clearance.”

He added, “Thus, even a complaint under Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 has been filed by me before the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF) on July 2, 2021. In the meantime, I was anticipating a response or at least an action taken report from your esteemed department. However, to my utter surprise, I noticed that similar work is now being undertaken inside the notified Hornbill Conservation Reserve.”

The activist also pointed out that the nature of work that is presently being undertaken especially during the monsoon by employing earth movers and heavy machineries to break earth and excavate inside the western ghats amounts to “destruction of habitat” as defined under section 2(15) and section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In addition, the works also violate section 32 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which imposes a ban on use of injurious substances like chemicals and explosives inside a sanctuary.