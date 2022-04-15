I'll be back as Minister: KS Eshwarappa ahead of resignation

After being booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, Eshwarappa will tender his resignation as RDPR Minister on April 15.

Ahead of his resignation, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday, April 15, told his supporters and party workers that he will “come out clear” from the police investigation into allegations of abetment to suicide and corruption. He further said that the allegations are “part of a conspiracy”, and that he will “certainly become a minister again”.

Eshwarappa is accused of abetting the suicide of Belagavi-based contractor Santhosh Patil, who had just weeks earlier levelled allegations of corruption against the minister. Eshwarappa is set to tender his resignation from his post to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening. "An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not? For me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as minister...I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again," Eshwarappa told supporters and party workers in Shivamogga, before leaving for Bengaluru to meet CM Bommai.

Eshwarappa even claimed that the situation is like an ‘agni parikshe’ or trial by fire. "When I asked them whether I should come out clear from all the allegations or not, they said, I should come out clear...I'm completely confident. From the blessings of our karyakartas (workers), seniors and several swamijis, who have called me. I will come clear of the conspiracy against me," he said.

Santhosh Patil, who was a contractor and a BJP member, had been hired by the RDPR Department in 2019 to construct roads worth Rs 4 crore. However, he alleged that no payment had come through by the government in two years, as he allegedly did not pay a 40% cut as bribe to Eshwarappa. Patil had written to several leaders across the country, including the Union government, informing them of the incident. On Tuesday, April 12, he was found dead at a hotel in Udupi, purportedly by suicide. A purported WhatsApp message that he sent to his friends named Eshwarappa as the “sole cause” of his death.

Later, the police booked Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide, based on a complaint by Santhosh’s family. On Thursday, April 14, the minister announced his resignation.

"He (Eshwarappa) has decided. He will be giving resignation today evening. I spoke to him yesterday, he is of a clear stand and is voluntarily resigning. He has said that he is 100% innocent. He has asked for an investigation to happen at the earliest and is confident of coming out clear from the allegations against him," CM Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on April 15.

