Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa to resign after being booked for contractor’s death

KS Eshwarappa is the main accused in the death of contractor and BJP member Santhosh Patil who had accused the BJP minister of corruption.

news Politics

KS Eshwarappa announced that he will step down as Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister, days after a BJP member, who had accused him of corruption, was found dead. Santhosh Patil, a BJP member and contractor, was found dead in a hotel in Udupi, weeks after he had levelled bribery charges against the senior Karnataka Minister. Police investigating Santhosh’s death have named Eshwarappa as the first accused in the FIR. The case was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, a relative of Santhosh.

KS Eshwarappa, who had till a day ago said that he will not be stepping down, called for a sudden press conference on Thursday, April 14. Addressing the media, he announced that he will be going to Bengaluru on Friday to submit his resignation.

“Under Chief Minister Bommai's leadership, I have worked as RDPR minister so far. But I have decided today I am resigning from my position as minister,” Eshwarappa said. He added that he has full faith that he will be exonerated in this case.

This is a developing story