Ilaiyaraaja's message on Manobala’s death starts a row

Veteran music director Ilaiyaraaja’s condolence message over actor-director-producer Manobala’s death has been widely called out for being narcissistic and bragging about himself for the most part.

Flix Controversy

The Tamil film industry continues to grieve the loss of actor-director-producer Manobala, who died on Wednesday, May 3 after suffering from a heart and liver-related ailment. Amid this, popular music director Ilaiyaraaja’s condolence message over Manobala’s death has created a furore on social media.

Following the news of Manobala’s demise, the Rajya Sabha MP said in a video, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Manobala, who had a great deal of respect and regard for me. From the time he began as a journalist and then worked as an assistant to director Bharathiraaja before he became a director himself, he met with me in all these periods [of his life].” He added, “Of the many directors who used to wait on Kodambakkam Bridge to see me when I’m passing by in my car, knowing beforehand when I would leave home and cross the bridge, Manobala is one. Even after becoming an actor and a director he would come to me now and then and talk about all the things happening in the cinema world during my recording sessions, this brought me happiness.” This condolence message has been called out by many, accusing the music director of being narcissistic and bragging about himself for the most part.

Actor and activist Sharmila wrote, “A maestro when it comes to music. But when it comes to etiquette…”

I dont know man..ilayaraja reminds me of the saying "you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain" konjam paathu pesunga maestro‍♂️ — cupcake (@cupcake11_11) May 5, 2023

Mr.Ilayaraja - As a fan, I love your music and admire your talent.



But as a human being, I think you are just self centered, egoistic and lack in decency.



RIP Manobala. — தேனீ (@malaithenioffl) May 4, 2023

Ilaiyaraaja was the music director of films like En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan and Agaya Gangai which were directed by Manobala.

This is not the first time that the veteran music director has been embroiled in controversies. Previously, music director James Vasanthan had called Ilaiyaraaja an idiotic person for lacking maturity. In an interview, while clarifying that Ilaiyaraaja was his “guru” and a musician whom he respects a lot, Vasanthan said, “I have strong criticism against Ilaiyaraaja as an individual. There is no other person as obnoxious as him. People like Rajini call him Saamy because of his extreme spiritual side. But as one delves into spirituality, one should become more mature, patient, and empathetic. That is spirituality. But Ilaiyaraaja, who claims to be deep into devotion, has started talking in a disgusting manner.” To substantiate his claim, Vasanthan cited an example of Ilaiyaraaja expressing a religious opinion that had offended some Christians. Ilaiyaraaja reportedly said that he is unaware of the history of Jesus’ birth while claiming that Ramana Maharshi was the only person who was reborn.