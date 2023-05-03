Actor and director Manobala passes away, he was 69

Manobala, a director, producer and actor, known for his humor, was 69 years old, and under hospital care for heart-related illness.

news Death

Tamil actor, director and producer Manobala, best known for his comic characters, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, in his house in LV Prasad Road in Saligramam in Chennai. The 69-year-old artiste, well-known for his humor, was under treatment for heart and liver-related ailment for close to a month.

Manobala, who was born in Thiruvaiyaru of Thanjavur district, began his career as an assistant director to legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja. He later directed his debut film, Agaya Gangai. He has also directed other films, including Rajinikanth starrer Oorkavalan, Mallu Vetti Minor, and others.

Manobala made his acting debut in Puthiya Vaarpugal which is directed by Bharathiraja. Later, he became a well-known comic actor, and is well-known for his characters in Pithamagan, Chandramukhi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Kalakalappu. Manobala was also the producer of two-part Tamil heist drama Sathuranga Vettai. He directed more than 20 films in Tamil and has appeared in nearly 700 films during his career. The actor was last seen in Naai Sekar Returns.

Earlier this year, Manobala was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He underwent an angio surgery and was recovering. While he was recovering at his house for the past few months, he developed complications and passed away on Wednesday.

Several media personalities, including actors Rajinikanth, Gautham Karthik, Prem condoled the death of Manobala. In a tweet, Rajinikanth said the death of his friend is worry him.

“Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you sir! You will be surely missed! Condolences to family, friends and loved ones” actor Gautam Karthik tweeted.

"A friend, philosopher and guide #manobala sir is no more. it is disheartening. Very active EC member in our #nadigarsangam . Great loss to our film fraternity. Am running short of words.. #ripmanobala sir true legend has left us paralyzed”, actor Prem tweeted.