IIT Madras suicide: Protesting students demand external member in inquiry committee

Students want Ashish Kumar Sen, the research guide of the deceased scholar Sachin Kumar Jain, to be temporarily suspended from all academic activities until a report has been published on the death.

news Protest

Students of IIT Madras staged a mid night protest on Wednesday, April 12, in the light of the death by suicide of the PhD scholar Sachin Kumar Jain. They demanded the dismissal of Sachin’s research guide Ashish Kumar Sen for exerting “undue pressure” on him. Ashish is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The IIT Madras administration has asked Ashish to go on leave for three weeks. The students, who protested till 3.00 am on Wednesday night, are unsatisfied with the move.

The students questioned why the inquiry reports on the earlier student deaths have not been shared with them and asked if this was a move to “protect” the guilty parties. Students also questioned why no action had been taken against Ashish despite Sachin’s brother Bhavesh Jain writing to the Director of IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti, alleging that the guide was responsible for the student’s death. Students want Ashish to be temporarily suspended from all academic activities until an inquiry report is published on Sachin’s death.

The demands put forward by the students on April 12 included having an external member in the inquiry committee, immunity for students and colleagues who share their testimonies in the inquiry, and ensuring that Ashish Kumar will have no influence over the investigation. A statement from the students said that the Director has assured that the inquiry reports on the two previous suicides will be published.

Nitesh, a student who spoke to the media during the protest, said that hours before Sachin died, he had met with his guide Ashish Kumar. In his opinion, “The previous inquiries had professors from IIT Madras and we think they are biased so we want an external committee to do the inquiry. The members of this committee should be from human rights organisations and the judiciary.” The student also alleged that the previous two suicides were caused because the students faced academic pressure, but that the Institute’s response to the deaths was not satisfactory. “We want a proper investigation,” Nitesh said.

Thirty-one-year-old Sachin Kumar, a native of West Bengal, died by suicide on March 31 in his room in Velachery, the third suicide in IIT Madras since February 2023. The newly formed Joint Action Committee for mental health in IIT Madras said, “Sachin had come to the lab that morning for a discussion with his guide. Later in the afternoon, he died by suicide after putting up a WhatsApp status that said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not good enough’.”

Meanwhile, Sachin Kumar’s brother Bhavesh Jain wrote a six page letter to the Director of the Institute asking for a detailed probe into his brother’s death. Bhavesh alleged that Sachin was reprimanded often by his PhD guide, who had allegedly overloaded him with work. This was despite the fact that Sachin was under medication for mental health issues, which his guide knew, Bhavesh said. “Sachin decided to take his own life after the inhuman treatment meted out to him by his PhD guide,” he wrote in the letter.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.