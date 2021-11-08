IIT Madras sees 227 pre-placement offers, highest in 5 years

As many as 227 offers have been made to IIT Madras students as on November 5, 2021, as against 186 offers during 2020-21.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has said that its students have registered a strong performance in Pre-Placement Offers (PPO) this academic year with the offers increasing during 2021-22. As many as 227 PPOs (as on November 5, 2021) have been made to IIT Madras students during the 2021-22 academic year as against 186 offers during the entire 2020-21 academic year, the institute said. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, 2021, it added.

The institute said that PPOs at IIT Madras have seen a steady increase in the last five years. While it was 73 in 2016-17, it rose to 114 in 2017-18, 135 in 2018-19, 170 in 2019-20 and 186 in 2020-21. In the ongoing academic year, the Core Engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date accounting for 59% of the offers, IIT Madras said. Analytics/ Consulting/ Finance stood second with 23% of the offers coming from these domains. The major recruiters are Qualcomm with 18 offers, Microsoft with 14, Honeywell with 13, Texas Instruments with 12 and Goldman Sachs with 10.

The summer internship process was conducted by the institute entirely in online mode this year, and helped connect the industry and students and drove up the Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the institute added.

“A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during their internships,” the institute said in a statement.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects. PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students. We are happy to note the continuing strong performance of our students in this regard and hope to extend this to Phase-I placements.”