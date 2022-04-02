IIT-Madras rape case accused skips police summons, cites health reason

On March 28, Kingshuk secured bail by convincing the court that he would pay the surety on an anticipatory bail he had obtained on December 6, 2021.

news Crime

The prime accused in the IIT Madras sexual assault case - Kingshuk Debsharma - from West Bengal, who was summoned to be in Chennai on March 31, did not appear before the investigating officers citing health reasons. Kingshuk was arrested from West Bengal on March 27, but he managed to secure bail the very next day. The Chennai police later issued fresh summons to the accused to appear before the investigators on March 31.

According to police sources, he did not appear in person and sent an email stating that he was affected by chickenpox, rendering him unable to join the investigation. However, sources also add that Kingshuk Debsharma was cured of chickenpox before the arrest on March 27, but was using it as an excuse to evade questioning. On March 28, Kingshuk secured bail by convincing the court that he would pay the surety on an anticipatory bail he had obtained on December 6, 2021.

Read : IIT-M rape accused gets bail, activists question attitude of Chennai cops

When TNM contacted the investigation officer of the case, Kotturpuram Assistant Commissioner of Police C Subramanian, he said that legal consultations are underway and further action will be taken in due course.

TNM had earlier reported how a 30-year-old Dalit woman scholar of IIT Madras had stated in her complaint that she was sexually harassed by eight persons, including Kingshuk. She had filed a complaint at the Mylapore All Women Police Station in March 2020 alleging sexual assault by Kingshuk and incidents of harassment between 2016 and 2020. However, the FIR was only registered in June, three months after the complaint was first filed and rape charges were not even mentioned in the FIR. The FIR also omitted sections of the SC/ST Act. The FIR was registered under sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism) and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the FIR was altered to include Sections 376 of IPC (punishment for rape) and Section 3(1)(w) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read : IIT Madras Dalit student sexually assaulted on campus, no action by cops for a year