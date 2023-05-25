IIT Madras launches 15 centres of excellence

Launched as part of the Indian government’s Institute of Eminence (IoE) research initiatives, the 15 centres will involve over 400 faculty members from multiple disciplines.

news Education

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), on Wednesday, May 25, launched 15 centres of excellence as part of the Institute of Eminence (IoE) research initiatives. IoE is a scheme launched by the Indian government that provides certification to higher educational institutes that will provide greater autonomy to the institutes. IIT-M was selected as one of the IoEs in the year 2019.

According to a press release from IIT-M, the 15 centres of excellence will undertake cutting-edge research to develop next-generation technologies. The 15 centres are Critical Transitions in Complex Systems, NDE 5.0 – Industrial Assets and Process Management, Centre of Excellence on Molecular Materials and Functions, Technologies for Low Carbon and Lean Construction, Healthcare and Assistive Technologies, Maritime Experiments to Maritime Experience, Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing, Sports Science and Analytics, Centre for Soft Matter, Center of Excellence in RF, Analog, and Mixed Signal ICs, Atomistic Modelling and Materials Design, Geophysical Flows Lab, Centre for Cancer Genomics and Molecular Therapeutics, Quantum Center for Diamond and Emergent Materials and Energy Consortium. The research initiatives in these 15 centres will involve over 400 faculty members from multiple disciplines.

Speaking at the launch, IIT-M director Professor V Kamakoti said that a substantial amount of the IoE funding has been invested in the development of research. He also added that these centres of excellence are predominantly interdisciplinary, involving faculty from more than three departments and working on niche technologies. “As an example, we have CoEs on Quantum Diamond and Emergent Material, electronics, and aerospace engineering, among others, touching all departments of the Institute,” he said, adding that there is a potential of several start-ups and extensive collaboration with the industry.