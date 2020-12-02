IIT-Madras graduates get 123 job offers in first session of day one of placements

Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Indian Space Research Organisation, Alphonso, and Qualcomm were among the companies that offered jobs.

news Campus Placement

Setting a positive trend in terms of campus placements this year, a total of 123 offers were placed on the table for Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) graduates during the first session of day one of their placement drive (session 1.1). The offers covering 43 job profiles have come in from 22 different companies that include big names such as Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Alphonso, and Qualcomm.

Notably, owing to the pandemic, placements were held online this year. This is an increase from last year’s number. Last year, the academic year 2019-2020, a total of 102 offers from 20 companies had come during the first session of day one. A total of 19 graduates have got offers from Microsoft, followed by 12 at Texas Instruments and 10 each at Bajaj Auto and ISRO respectively.

Phase I of Placements at IIT-M that began on December 1 is expected to continue till December 8, 2020. Day one had two sessions, 1.1 and 1.2. During the second session, 24 other companies including TSMC, KLA Tencor, GE and Wipro had participated. The results of this session are expected to be announced on Wednesday, December 2. The first session began at 7 am and concluded at 2 pm. The second session began at 4 pm and went up to 11 pm.

According to a press statement issued by IIT-M a total of 1,443 students have registered for placements in the 2020-21 academic year, across different streams of study. “The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is 256. They will be recruiting for a total of 472 profiles. As many as 71 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2020-21,” the statement added.

Similarly, IIT Roorkee also had a great day one during their placement drive. A total of 272 offers were made on the first day.