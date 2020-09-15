IIT-M team proposes â€˜straight training wallsâ€™ at Ennore creek to reduce flood risk

The IIT Madras team will also conduct similar studies in Adyar and Cooum creeks.

news Flood

As Chennai approaches its annual monsoon season, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) have proposed the construction of â€˜straight training wallsâ€™ at the mouth of the Ennore Creek to reduce the risk of flooding. These walls are built to direct the flow of a river.

According to reports, the proposal came as a result of a study commissioned by the Kamarajar Port to explore ways to minimise the risk of flooding around the banks of Kosasthalaiyar river. Ennore creek, along with Adyar and Cooum creeks, have been the reason for flooding in their adjoining areas during monsoon seasons.

The study, led by researchers K Murali, SA Sannasiraj and V Sundar of the department of ocean engineering, discovered that heavy siltation and narrow mouth of the creek could cause flooding in the areas around it. Hence the team proposed construction of straight training walls at the mouth of the creek to reduce the risk of floods. The study also pointed out that regular desilting will also significantly reduce the chances of flooding when rains lash the region.

The training walls have been proposed to be constructed on both sides of the creek, up to a height of five metres above the shore. The study also showed that the alternate proposal -- putting up curved training walls -- will worsen the risk of flooding since it will end up blocking the free flow of seawater in and out of the creek.

The IIT-M team will also conduct similar studies at Adyar and Cooum creeks. The team added that though there have been projects involving training walls at the mouth of the Cooum creek, they have not yielded the desired result due to issues with inclination and elevation of the structures.

In 2015, several areas in Chennai were flooded after intense rains lashed the city and caused river systems in the city to swell and inundate the localities lying along their banks.