IIT-M and TN School Edu Dept to collaborate for AI led learning programme

The Tamil Nadu Schools Education Department will be joining hands with IIT Madras (IIT-M) to improve the teaching and learning experience for students and teachers. According to The Hindu, researchers from IIT-M will use artificial intelligence and data science for this purpose. The tech institute is collaborating with the education department to build a learning management system that will be used in 6000 government schools with high-tech laboratories across the state. The Hindu States that this initiative will improve the quality of learning of around 90 lakh students.

The researchers from IIT-M are expected to use their expertise in artificial intelligence and data science to improve the assessment framework that is being used in these schools currently. The framework developed by the researchers will include performance evaluation, fraud detection, and other similar dashboards to supervise the progress of students in the school and at the district level.

The initiative will be led by the faculty, students, project associates and channel partners of Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence present in IIT-M. This programme is expected to provide universal education, personalised mentoring to students and assessing their learning patterns while assisting grading their papers.

This initiative will be undertaken in three phases, The Hindu said. The first phase will focus on content management and assessment, the second will look at delivery and feedback for educational material used in the schools and the final phase will place emphasis on data analysis, dashboards and reporting systems.

Speaking to The Hindu, school education commissioner K Nanthakumar said that the department wished to create "personalised learning pathways" and "targeted improvement in teaching and learning" for students and teachers. He added that this initiative will be open to private schools as well.